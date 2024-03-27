UConn freshmen Ashlynn Shade, KK Arnold making a name for themselves in the NCAA Tournament

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshmen guards Ashlynn Shade and KK Arnold have had a big impact for their injury-riddled team in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Shade has put up 45 points in for the No. 3 seeded Huskies in their first two tournament games. Arnold hit the key 3-pointer that propelled Connecticut to its 72-64 win over Syracuse. Connecticut’s freshmen were expected to ease their way into playing time this season. Injuries that have sidelined six Huskies forced Arnold and Shade into the lineup. They have each started 30 of 36 games.

