UConn forward El Alfy to miss freshman season with a ruptured Achilles tendon

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman forward Jana El Alfy will miss the 2023-24 season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the school announced on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 forward from Egypt sustained the injury Sunday in her country’s final game in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Spain. She led that tournament in scoring, averaging 21.4 points. UConn says El Alfy returned to Connecticut, was evaluated at UConn Health and will have surgery there later this week. El Alfy enrolled at UConn in January but did not play last season. She was expected to be a key piece to Geno Auriemma’s frontcourt this season.

