UConn forward Ayanna Patterson out for the year after knee surgery

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Ayanna Patterson will be out for the season after surgery on her left knee. The team announced her status Friday. It’s not the first player lost for the year with an injury after star guard Azzi Fudd had tore an ACL and medial meniscus in her right knee at practice last month. Patterson is a 6-foot-2 forward who had not played this season. She appeared in 30 games as a freshman, averaging two points and two rebounds. Coach Geno Auriemma says Patterson is expected to make a full recovery.

