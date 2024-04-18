UConn forward Alex Karaban declares for NBA draft while retaining college eligibility

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Alex Karaban has declared for the NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility. Karaban made the announcement on social media Thursday. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, helping UConn to its second straight NCAA title. He joins 7-2 center Donovan Clingan in declaring for the draft. Karaban has been projected as a possible late first-round or second-round pick.

