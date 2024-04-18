UConn forward Alex Karaban declares for NBA draft while retaining college eligibility

By The Associated Press
UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with forward Alex Karaban (11) after their win against Purdue in the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Alex Karaban has declared for the NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility. Karaban made the announcement on social media Thursday. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, helping UConn to its second straight NCAA title. He joins 7-2 center Donovan Clingan in declaring for the draft. Karaban has been projected as a possible late first-round or second-round pick.

