UConn finishes at No. 1 in first post-March Madness AP Top 25 poll after run to repeat NCAA title

UConn capped its run to the first repeat NCAA championship in 17 years by finishing atop the first Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll to be released after March Madness. The Huskies beat Purdue 75-60 to win a second straight title. On Tuesday, the Huskies topped all 58 poll ballots. UConn ultimately spent eight weeks at No. 1 for the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers were next at No. 2, followed by Houston and Alabama in a tie for No. 3. Additions included North Carolina State at No. 10 after the 11th-seeded Wolfpack’s improbable Final Four run.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.