UConn faces major rebuild weeks after winning 5th NCAA title

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is facing a major rebuild of his team just a few weeks after guiding the Huskies to the program’s fifth national championship. Since winning the title on April 3, seven Connecticut players with eligibility remaining have announced plans to either leave the program or at least test their options. Hurley met with reporters Thursday after a workout with his remaining players and said the roster turnover was something he expected.

