UConn erases a 17-point deficit to beat UAB 31-23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cam Edwards scored on a 48-yard run with 2:39 remaining to cap UConn’s 21-point quarter and the Huskies erased a 17-point deficit to beat UAB 31-23 on Saturday in front of 18,351 at Protective Stadium. It tied the UConn program record for largest comeback, matching a 2003 win over Western Michigan. UConn (7-3) also notched its seventh win for its first winning campaign since the 2010 team finished 8-5. Joe Fagnano came on in relief of starter Nick Evers, who was forced out in the third quarter with an injury and connected with Shamar Porter from 6-yards out on the first of three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

