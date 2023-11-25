UConn ends season with 31-18 victory over Minutemen

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Camryn Edwards ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Mumu Bin-Wahad opened the scoring with a 45-yard pick-6 to lead UConn to a 31-18 win over UMass on Saturday in a season finale for both teams. UConn led the entire way after Bin-Wahad’s touchdown with Joe McFadden kicking two field goals and Victor Rosa scoring on a 17-0 run for a 19-0 halftime lead. Camryn Edwards’ 4- and 8-yard touchdowns in the second half helped keep the Huskies’ distance from the Minutemen. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for 51 yards and two scores for UMass. Lynch-Adams finished with 1,157 yards to become the program’s FBS-era single-season rushing leader.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.