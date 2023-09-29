UConn center Donovan Clingan to miss a month with a foot injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has announced that center Donovan Clingan injured his right foot in practice this week and is expected to be sidelined for about a month. The school described the injury on Friday as a “foot strain.” The university says the 7-foot-2 sophomore should be ready for the Nov. 6 season opener against Northern Arizona. Clingan averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a freshman. He helped lead the Huskies to the program’s fifth NCAA championship. Coach Dan Hurley says he expects Clingan to be a key to his offense this season as well as a team leader.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.