UConn center Donovan Clingan out about a month with a right foot injury

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn will be without star center Donovan Clingan for about a month because of a right foot injury. The 7-foot-2 sophomore was hurt coming down under the basket during the second half of the Huskies’ 15-point loss at Seton Hall on Wednesday. The school says in a statement that tests showed Clingan hurt a tendon in the foot. Officials didn’t elaborate. Clingan missed a month of the preseason with an injury to the same foot, but UConn coach Dan Hurley said Friday that the the two injuries aren’t related. Clingan had been averaging just under 14 points and a little more than six rebounds a game.

