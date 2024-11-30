UConn blunts UMass upset bid topping Minutemen 47-42

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw for three touchdowns, Cam Edwards ran for 142 yards and accounted for two touchdowns and UConn outlasted UMass 47-42 on Saturday to end the regular season for both teams. Each team scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth, the last coming from the Minutemen with 36 seconds left when reserve quarterback Will Perry threw a 7-yard touchdown to T.Y. Harding that ended a 13-play, 75-yard that lasted 1:42. UConn recovered the on-side kick attempt, recovered the ball and killed the clock.

