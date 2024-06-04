UConn beats No. 9 national seed Oklahoma 7-0 to win Norman Regional, grab final super regional spot

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Starter Gabe Van Emon did not allow a run in 7 1/3 innings and Korey Morton and Maddix Dalena both hit home runs with a runner on base in the fourth to help Connecticut eliminate No. 9 national seed Oklahoma with a 7-1 victory on Monday night in the championship game of the Norman Regional. UConn (35-24) advances to play Florida State in a best-of-three super regional with a berth in the College World Series on the line. The Huskies have not played in the CWS since 1979 when they made their fifth appearance.

