UConn adds former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer from transfer portal

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — National champion UConn added some shooting depth to its roster Friday, announcing the signing of former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer from the transfer portal. Spencer, who graduated last month with a year of eligibility remaining, averaged 13.2 points for the Scarlet Knights last season. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 44.4% from the floor, including 43.4% from 3-point range. The Huskies lost their top 3-point scoring threat, sophomore Jordan Hawkins, to the NBA draft, along with wing Andre Jackson Jr. and post Adama Sanogo. Guard Tristen Newtown gave the Huskies a boost last month, withdrawing his name from the draft pool.

