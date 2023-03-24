UConn a step from Final Four after 88-65 blowout of Arkansas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UConn got 24 points from Jordan Hawkins and the Huskies are one step away from the Final Four after defeating Arkansas 88-65 in a Sweet 16 matchup in Las Vegas. The Huskies are 28-8 and seeded fourth in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. They will play either UCLA or Gonzaga in the Elite Eight on Saturday. Arkansas’ season ended at 22-14. UConn played like a team capable of winning its fifth national championship and first since 2014. The Huskies have outscored their three March Madness opponents by 62 points.

