UCLA’s Thompson-Robinson ready to battle USC, Williams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s encore year at UCLA and Caleb Williams’ arrival at USC set the stage for one of the best college football seasons in Los Angeles since 2005. It has led to Saturday’s much anticipated Crosstown Showdown as the No. 16 Bruins host the seventh-ranked Trojans. The game is sold out after UCLA raised the capacity at the Rose Bowl to nearly 71,000. The game’s 92nd edition will also feature a milestone. It is the first in which both LA schools are led by a Black quarterback.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.