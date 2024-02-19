UCLA’s Sebastian Mack ejected after flagrant-2 foul against Utah

By The Associated Press
UCLA guard Sebastian Mack (12) looks for an open teammate while defended by Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Raul Romero Jr.]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Sebastian Mack has received a flagrant-2 foul and been ejected against Utah. The freshman guard is the Bruins’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. Utah’s Branden Carlson appeared to take a shot to the face with 9:53 remaining in the first half. He stayed down on the court holding his face with a trainer checking on him until walking off to the locker room. After a video review, the referees assessed the flagrant foul on Mack and he headed to the locker room. He had four points on 2 of 3 shooting and UCLA led 16-12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.