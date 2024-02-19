UCLA’s Sebastian Mack ejected after flagrant-2 foul against Utah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Sebastian Mack has received a flagrant-2 foul and been ejected against Utah. The freshman guard is the Bruins’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. Utah’s Branden Carlson appeared to take a shot to the face with 9:53 remaining in the first half. He stayed down on the court holding his face with a trainer checking on him until walking off to the locker room. After a video review, the referees assessed the flagrant foul on Mack and he headed to the locker room. He had four points on 2 of 3 shooting and UCLA led 16-12.

