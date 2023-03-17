UCLA’s Osborne happy to get another chance to play at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three weeks ago, Charisma Osbourne thought she played her final game at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA’s run to the Pac-12 tournament championship game though has given Osbourne at least one more chance to play at home. Osborne and the fourth-seeded Bruins open NCAA Tournament play on Saturday against No. 13 seed Sacramento State. The UCLA-Sacramento State winner will face either fifth-seeded Oklahoma or No. 12 Portland on Monday. The winner of Monday’s game will advance in the Greenville 1 region.

