UCLA’s Osborne happy to get another chance to play at home

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) shoots against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three weeks ago, Charisma Osbourne thought she played her final game at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA’s run to the Pac-12 tournament championship game though has given Osbourne at least one more chance to play at home. Osborne and the fourth-seeded Bruins open NCAA Tournament play on Saturday against No. 13 seed Sacramento State. The UCLA-Sacramento State winner will face either fifth-seeded Oklahoma or No. 12 Portland on Monday. The winner of Monday’s game will advance in the Greenville 1 region.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.