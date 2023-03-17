UCLA’s Kiki Rice AP Diary: excited to play in March Madness

By KIKI RICE The Associated Press
UCLA guard Kiki Rice, left, drives the ball against Washington State guard Astera Tuhina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA freshman Kiki Rice is checking in periodically from the NCAA Tournament as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the first installment, Rice talks about getting ready for her first March Madness, bracket pools and making the adjustment from high school to college.

