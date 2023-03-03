UCLA’s Kelly signs 2-year extension through 2027 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Chip Kelly has signed a two-year extension with UCLA that keeps him under contract through 2027. The Bruins were 8-4 last season and finished 21st in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. It was the first time since 2014 they had been ranked at the end of the season. Kelly is 27-29 through five seasons in Westwood, but is 16-8 the past two years. He took over after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017 and had a roster predominantly filled with underclassmen his first two seasons.

