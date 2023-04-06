UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for NBA draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. has declared for the NBA draft. He has decided to forgo an extra year of eligibility available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaquez averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 37 games while helping the Bruins to a 31-6 record this season. They lost to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 after winning the school’s first Pac-12 regular-season title since 2013. Jaquez finished eighth on UCLA’s career scoring list. His teammate, junior Jaylen Clark, also has declared for the June 22 draft.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.