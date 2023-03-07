UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Cronin highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, shoots against Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA is The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference. Bruins coach Mick Cronin is the coach of the year. Washington forward Keion Brooks was named Pac-12 newcomer of the year by the AP. Jaquez considered leaving UCLA for the NBA after three productive seasons that included a trip the Final Four and the Sweet 16 in consecutive years. The crafty 6-foot-7 forward helped lead the Bruins to their first Pac-12 regular-season title in a decade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.