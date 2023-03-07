UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Cronin highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA is The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference. Bruins coach Mick Cronin is the coach of the year. Washington forward Keion Brooks was named Pac-12 newcomer of the year by the AP. Jaquez considered leaving UCLA for the NBA after three productive seasons that included a trip the Final Four and the Sweet 16 in consecutive years. The crafty 6-foot-7 forward helped lead the Bruins to their first Pac-12 regular-season title in a decade.

