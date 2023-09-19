UCLA’s D’Anton Lynn is among the first-year coordinators making a quick impact in the Pac-12

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
This photo provided by UCLA shows NCAA college football defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn during practice in Los Angeles Aug. 9, 2023. Lynn is part of a number of coordinators who are doing well in their first season in the Pac-12.(UCLA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s D’Anton Lynn is among a group of new coordinators in the Pac-12 who are making an early impact. Lynn is in his first season in Westwood as the defensive coordinator after spending his entire coaching career in the NFL. Lynn has the 22nd-ranked Bruins playing at a high level as they begin conference play Saturday with a pivotal road contest against No. 11 Utah. The game is one of three Pac-12 matchups between ranked teams, the first time in conference history that has happened. It is the second straight week the Pac-12 has had eight teams in The Associated Press Top 25.

