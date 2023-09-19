UCLA’s D’Anton Lynn is among the first-year coordinators making a quick impact in the Pac-12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s D’Anton Lynn is among a group of new coordinators in the Pac-12 who are making an early impact. Lynn is in his first season in Westwood as the defensive coordinator after spending his entire coaching career in the NFL. Lynn has the 22nd-ranked Bruins playing at a high level as they begin conference play Saturday with a pivotal road contest against No. 11 Utah. The game is one of three Pac-12 matchups between ranked teams, the first time in conference history that has happened. It is the second straight week the Pac-12 has had eight teams in The Associated Press Top 25.

