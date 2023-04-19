UCLA’s Adem Bona declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent

By The Associated Press
FILE - UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) celebrates with guard Amari Bailey (5), guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaylen Clark (0) after dunking during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Bona has become the fifth UCLA player to declare for the NBA draft, although the Pac-12 freshman of the year could still return to Westwood. The forward-center from Nigeria announced his plans Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on his Instagram account. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona has become the fifth UCLA player to declare for the NBA draft, although the Pac-12 freshman of the year could still return to Westwood. The forward-center from Nigeria averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 32 of 33 games as a freshman last season. Coach Mick Cronin says Bona will retain his eligibility ahead of the June 22 draft, which means he could return. Junior Jaylen Clark also declared for the draft, but could return, too. Freshman Amari Bailey and seniors Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. also have put their names in the draft.

