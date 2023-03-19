UCLA women roll to 67-45 win over Sacramento State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice had 15 points, Emily Bessoir added 14 and fourth-seeded UCLA rolled to a 67-45 victory over No. 13 seed Sacramento State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Charisma Osborne had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Bruins, who will face fifth-seeded Oklahoma on Monday with the winner advancing to the Greenville 1 Regional. Isnelle Natabou had 16 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State. Kahlaijah Dean scored 11 points, but was 3 of 19 from the field.

