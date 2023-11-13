UCLA women have 3 with double-doubles, No. 4 Bruins romp to 113-64 win over Bellarmine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez had career highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double, Lauren Betts and Charisma Osborne also had double-doubles and No. 4 UCLA rolled to a 113-64 win over over Bellarmine. Betts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore transfer from Stanford, added 22 points, a career-high, and 11 rebounds and Osborne had six 3-pointers for 24 points plus 10 rebounds. The Bruins had a dominating 56-24 rebounding advantage Londynn Jones had five 3s and 21 points for UCLA. Kiki Rice, the fifth starter, had eight points and 11 assists. Claire Knies scored 23 points for the Knights and Cam Browning added 13. UCLA scored the first 13 points and with Osborne hitting two 3s in the final 30 seconds it was 26-9 after one quarter.

