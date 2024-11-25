UCLA women are looking for more after program’s first win over No. 1 team in 21 tries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA women’s coach Cori Close is preaching perspective after the fifth-ranked Bruins shocked No. 1 South Carolina. After all, she says, it’s only November and the Bruins’ ultimate goal is to win a national championship. The women want to hang their own banner in historic Pauley Pavilion, where the men have 11 national championships in the rafters. Close says the Bruins expected to win Sunday, even though they were 0-20 against No. 1-ranked teams. They dominated in a 77-62 victory that was never in doubt after South Carolina opened the game missing its first nine shots and didn’t make a sustained run.

