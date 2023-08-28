UCLA will start Ethan Garbers at QB but Moore and Schlee will also seeing playing time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will go with three quarterbacks during Saturday’s opener against Coastal Carolina. Coach Chip Kelly says Ethan Garbers will get the start but that Collin Schlee and Dante Moore will see playing time during the game. Garbers is a redshirt junior who has seen action in 11 games over the past two years. His lone start came in a 2021 loss at Utah. Schlee made 11 starts for Kent State last season before transferring to the West Coast. Moore is the first five-star recruit Kelly has landed since coming to Westwood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.