UCLA will honor the late Bill Walton at its men’s basketball game on Feb. 23

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The late Bill Walton will be honored during the UCLA men’s home basketball game against Ohio State on Feb. 23. He died of cancer in May at age 71. Walton helped lead the Bruins to back-to-back national championships in 1972 and ‘73 under coach John Wooden. He regularly worked men’s games as a TV broadcaster and would visit with coach Mick Cronin and current players at Pauley Pavilion. The February game will be nationally televised by CBS. Fans will receive a Walton poster and students will get a tie-dyed T-shirt.

