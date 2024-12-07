UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes medical redshirt and will return for 2025-26 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will sit out the rest of this season for the top-ranked Bruins while continuing to recover from a torn ACL she sustained in January. Coach Cori Close says Leger-Walker will use a medical redshirt and return for the 2025-26 season. The graduate student tore her ACL against UCLA while playing for her former team, Washington State. Leger-Walker missed the final month and a half of last season, but was named to the All-Pac-12 team. She says she needs more time to get fully healthy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.