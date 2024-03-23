UCLA sophomore guard Kiki Rice looks to make impact before her series comes out in May

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans will get to learn plenty about Kiki Rice during an ESPN original series airs in May. The UCLA sophomore point guard though is hoping that her play on the court can make the Bruins one of the top stories of the NCAA Tournament. Rice and the Bruins open tournament play on Saturday, hosting California Baptist in the first round. The winner moves on to face either Creighton or UNLV on Monday. The Bruins are the No. 2 seed in the Albany 2 Regional, the highest seed in program history. “Full Court Press” — which will also feature Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardosa — is another piece in increasing Rice’s profile, which was already significant.

