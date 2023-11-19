UCLA routs spiraling USC 38-20 in Los Angeles’ crosstown showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA trounced spiraling Southern California 38-20 in the 93rd edition of their crosstown showdown. T.J. Harden rushed for a career-high 142 yards and scored two touchdowns and Hudson Habermehl made two TD catches for the Bruins, who probably improved coach Chip Kelly’s tenuous job security by reclaiming the Victory Bell with their second straight blowout win in the Coliseum. Caleb Williams passed for 384 yards on his 22nd birthday in the final game of a calamitous regular season for the Trojans, who have lost five of six after starting 6-0 and being ranked No. 5 entering the year.

