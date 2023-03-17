UCLA rolls past UNC Asheville 86-53 in March Madness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and UCLA raced out to a fast start and never looked back for an 86-53 victory over UNC Asheville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Bruins scored the first 14 points of the game and rolled from there. Amari Bailey also had 17 points and David Singleton scored 11. UCLA advanced to play seventh-seeded Northwestern in the second round of the West Region. Drew Pember had 13 points for the 15th-seeded Bulldogs.
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) dribbles past UNC Asheville forward Drew Pember (4) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/José Luis Villegas
UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14) collides with UNC Asheville forward Jamon Battle during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Randall Benton
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) shoots over UNC Asheville defenders during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Randall Benton