UCLA rallies in the fourth quarter to take down No. 13 Washington State 25-17

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Keegan Jones had a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, UCLA’s defense forced four turnovers and the Bruins rallied for a 25-17 victory over No. 13 Washington State at the Rose Bowl. Carson Steele added 140 yards on 30 carries and Dante Moore completed 22 of 44 passes for 290 yards with a touchdown and interception as the Bruins got back on track after their loss two weeks ago at Utah. Washington State’s Cameron Ward came into the game third nationally in passing yards per game, but had his worst game in two seasons. The junior was under pressure most of the day and completed only 19 of 39 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.