UCLA rallies from 15-point deficit, tops hot-tempered Arizona State 68-66

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
UCLA guard Dylan Andrews (2) drives past Arizona State guard Kamari Lands (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic scored 18 points, Brandon Williams added 13 and UCLA rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Arizona State 68-66. Freshman Sebastian Mack scored two straight buckets, including one after a steal, to push UCLA up 66-63 with 45 seconds remaining. Arizona State was called for four techincal fouls — all in the second half. UCLA has won two straight while Arizona State has dropped two in a row.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.