UCLA rallies from 15-point deficit, tops hot-tempered Arizona State 68-66

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic scored 18 points, Brandon Williams added 13 and UCLA rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Arizona State 68-66. Freshman Sebastian Mack scored two straight buckets, including one after a steal, to push UCLA up 66-63 with 45 seconds remaining. Arizona State was called for four techincal fouls — all in the second half. UCLA has won two straight while Arizona State has dropped two in a row.

