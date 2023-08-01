UCLA promotes Georgeton to assistant, hires 2 more assistant basketball coaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on coach Mick Cronin’s basketball staff and added two assistants. Georgeton spent the last four seasons at UCLA as video coordinator and the team’s director of student-athlete development. He replaces Ivo Simovic, who left after one year to be an assistant with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Jovanovic and Brendyn Taylor were added to the staff as assistants. The NCAA in January approved an increase of two basketball coaches who can participate in skill instruction but may not recruit off campus.

