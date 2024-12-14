UCLA pair Knapp and Tavatanakit widen lead to 2 shots in Grant Thornton Invitational

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit have a two-shot lead in the Grant Thornton Invitational after a strong round in alternate shot. The UCLA alums were quite the match. Tavatanakit made some early birdies and Knapp kept it going with key par saves on the back nine at Tiburon Golf Club. They shot a 66 in the difficult foursomes format. Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul are two shots behind after they posted a superb 64. The highlight was Thitikul holing a tough bunker shot for birdie on the 16th hole. The event pairs PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players.

