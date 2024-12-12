UCLA officially names Tino Sunseri as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has officially announced Tino Sunseri’s hiring as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Sunseri replaces Eric Bieniemy, who was fired on Dec. 5 after fielding one of the nation’s worst offenses this season. Sunseri spent one season as Indiana’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after following Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison. Cignetti and Sunseri worked together for four seasons, the first three with the Dukes, who made the most successful transition from FCS to FBS in history. Indiana is in the College Football Playoff for the first time and will travel to Notre Dame for a first-round game on Dec. 20.

