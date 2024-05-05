UCLA men’s volleyball beats LBSU 3-1 for 2nd straight and record 21st NCAA title

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Champlin had 15 saves and six blocks, Merrick McHenry added 10 kills on .818 hitting with five blocks and No. 1 seed UCLA beat Long Beach State 25-20, 25-21, 27-29, 25-21 to win its second consecutive NCAA men’s volleyball championship. UCLA (26-5) has won 21 NCAA men’s volleyball titles, the most all time. Second-place Pepperdine has five championships. Cooper Robinson hit .419 and finished with 12 kills and three blocks for UCLA. Andrew Rowan added 46 assists and two blocks and Ido David had nine kills, eight digs, four blocks and three service aces. Sotiris Siapanis led top-ranked and No. 2 seed Long Beach State (27-3) with 12 kills on .161 hitting and had four service errors. Aidan Knipe had 38 assists, eight digs and eight total blocks.

