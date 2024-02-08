UCLA makes 11 3-pointers in an 82-74 victory over Stanford for its fourth straight victory

By The Associated Press
UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) is fouled by Stanford forward Spencer Jones, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Mack scored 21 points, Adem Bona had 16 points and eight rebounds, and UCLA beat Stanford 82-74 for its fourth straight victory. UCLA made a steal under the Stanford basket with just under two minutes remaining and Bona made a shot in the lane at the other end for a 74-67 lead. Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud made just 1 of 4 free-throw attempts in a 40-second span with under two minutes remaining. The Bruins sealed it by making eight straight free throws in the final 40 seconds. UCLA went 23 of 30 from the free-throw line compared to Stanford’s 17 attempts.

