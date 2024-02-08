UCLA makes 11 3-pointers in an 82-74 victory over Stanford for its fourth straight victory

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Mack scored 21 points, Adem Bona had 16 points and eight rebounds, and UCLA beat Stanford 82-74 for its fourth straight victory. UCLA made a steal under the Stanford basket with just under two minutes remaining and Bona made a shot in the lane at the other end for a 74-67 lead. Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud made just 1 of 4 free-throw attempts in a 40-second span with under two minutes remaining. The Bruins sealed it by making eight straight free throws in the final 40 seconds. UCLA went 23 of 30 from the free-throw line compared to Stanford’s 17 attempts.

