UCLA is hoping for better Pac-12 tourney, Vegas experience

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference Tournament opens Wednesday in Las Vegas. No. 2 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona are the only two ranked teams. The teams met in last year’s conference tournament championship. Arizona won that game. UCLA beat the Wildcats on Saturday. Both teams are expected to receive high seeds in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA is in line for a potential No. 1 seed. Other Pac-12 teams are playing this week to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament.

