UCLA is hoping for better Pac-12 tourney, Vegas experience

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference Tournament opens Wednesday in Las Vegas. No. 2 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona are the only two ranked teams. The teams met in last year’s conference tournament championship. Arizona won that game. UCLA beat the Wildcats on Saturday. Both teams are expected to receive high seeds in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA is in line for a potential No. 1 seed. Other Pac-12 teams are playing this week to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin, right, walks past as UCLA guard Will McClendon, left, guard Dylan Andrews, second from left, forward Kenneth Nwuba (14) and forward Adem Bona (3) cheer their teammates against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Nelson
FILE - UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dunks over Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) as Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) trail on the play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Jaquez was named The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Nelson