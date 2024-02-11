UCLA holds on to beat Cal 61-60 as Bruins continue their Pac-12 climb

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Adem Bona scored 13 points, Dylan Andrews and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 12 and UCLA won its fifth straight, holding off Cal for a 61-60 win. Sebastian Mack made 1 of 2 foul shots for the Bruins with four seconds for a 61-57 advantage. Celestine made a 3-pointer with .1 seconds left that made it a one-point game but the Bruins’ inbounded the ball to end it. Jaylon Tyson scored 16 points, Jalen Celestine 13 and Fardaws Aimaq scored 12 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Cal before fouling out.

