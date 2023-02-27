UCLA hires D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will have its third defensive coordinator in three years after the hiring of D’Anton Lynn. This will be Lynn’s first stint as a coordinator after eight years as an NFL assistant. He was with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, including the past two as safeties coach. Lynn replaces Bill McGovern, who will remain on staff as director of football administration. Lynn will seek to turn around a UCLA defense that was 87th nationally in total defense and 117th out of 131 teams against the pass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.