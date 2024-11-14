UCLA heads to Washington as the Big Ten season winds down for both teams

With a victory over the Bruins, the Huskies would clinch bowl eligibility. This would seem to be the Huskies best shot at securing a postseason berth, with No. 1 ranked Oregon looming in the regular season finale next week. Washington started the season 3-1, but has lost three of its past four games to fall to .500, just one season after playing Michigan in the national title game. UCLA is also playing for bowl eligibility, and needs to win two of its final three games to get to six wins. The Bruins play USC next week, and then finish the regular season with a home game against Fresno State.

