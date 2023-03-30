UCLA guard Jaylen Clark declares for NBA draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jaylen Clark has declared for the NBA draft, weeks after a leg injury forced him out of the season’s final six games. The junior from Riverside, California, announced his plans on his Instagram account. Clark didn’t indicate whether he would hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft or retain his remaining eligibility. He suffered a lower leg injury in the regular-season finale on March 4 that kept him out of the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments. Clark was the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year. He averaged 13 points and six rebounds while starting 29 of 30 games for the Bruins.

