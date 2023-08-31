UCLA goes into its opener against Coastal Carolina planning on playing 3 quarterbacks

Chip Kelly begins his sixth year at UCLA with his deepest roster, but still undecided on who has emerged as his starting quarterback. Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee will all play in Saturday’s opener against Coastal Carolina. Garbers will get the start but Kelly still hasn’t determined how he will divide the snaps. Tim Beck makes his debut as Coastal Carolina’s coach. He has quarterback Grayson McCall, who is the three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. The senior was in the transfer portal during the offseason and did talk to UCLA before deciding to return to the Chanticleers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.