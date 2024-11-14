UCLA extends athletic director Martin Jarmond’s contract to 2029

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond has had his contract renewed through 2029. The university announced the extension on Thursday and noted it was finalized this past spring. Jarmond was hired in 2020 and signed a six-year contract. He came to Westwood after three years leading Boston College’s athletic program. During Jarmond’s tenure, he has navigated UCLA’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, signed a uniform, footwear, apparel and equipment deal with Nike and has started initiatives dealing with name, image and likeness collectives.

