UCLA duo Knapp and Tavatanakit deliver late birdies and win Grant Thornton Invitational

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp are winners on the same day for the second time this year. This time the UCLA alums were a team. They combined for a 65 in modified fourballs to win the Grant Thornton Invitational. Tavatanakit made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. Knapp followed with a tough pitch that set up birdie to take the lead on the next hole. Earlier this year, Knapp won the Mexico Open and Tavatanakit won the LPGA Honda Thailand on the same day. Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul finished second. Akshay Bhatia and Jennifer Kupcho were third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.