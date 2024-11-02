UCLA defense holds off Nebraska late, Bruins win 27-20 for their second straight victory

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers throws against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

Ethan Garbers threw for two touchdowns, linebacker Kain Medrano returned an interception for a touchdown to start the second half, and UCLA held off Nebraska late to beat the Cornhuskers 27-20. The Bruins have won consecutive games for the first time under first-year coach DeShaun Foster following a 1-5 start. The Cornhuskers have dropped three straight and lost freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola to a crushing hit on their second-to-last possession. The Bruins led by 20 points in the third quarter but didn’t secure the win until Kaylin Moore intercepted a deflected ball in the final seconds.

