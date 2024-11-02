UCLA defense holds off Nebraska late, Bruins win 27-20 for their second straight victory

Ethan Garbers threw for two touchdowns, linebacker Kain Medrano returned an interception for a touchdown to start the second half, and UCLA held off Nebraska late to beat the Cornhuskers 27-20. The Bruins have won consecutive games for the first time under first-year coach DeShaun Foster following a 1-5 start. The Cornhuskers have dropped three straight and lost freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola to a crushing hit on their second-to-last possession. The Bruins led by 20 points in the third quarter but didn’t secure the win until Kaylin Moore intercepted a deflected ball in the final seconds.

