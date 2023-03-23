UCLA dances into the Sweet 16, first time since 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close has turned to Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” over the past couple of weeks to inspire her team to be at their best during March Madness. The impromptu dance parties before practice have relaxed the young Bruins as they’ve advanced to their first Sweet 16 in four years. UCLA will face top-seeded and undefeated South Carolina on Saturday for a chance to advance in the tournament.

