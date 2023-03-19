UCLA beats Northwestern 68-63 to advance to Sweet 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points and UCLA withstood a second-half push from Northwestern to get back to the Sweet 16 with a 68-63 victory. The second-seeded Bruins turned up the defensive intensity late, holding the seventh-seeded Wildcats to 1-for-12 shooting during a key late-game stretch to seal the win. UCLA made it to a third straight Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years with the win. Boo Buie scored 18 points to lead Northwestern. The Wildcats ended their second trip to the tournament in the same fashion as the first six years ago, losing in the second round.

